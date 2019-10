Easy sailing for MTG

LAHORE: Model Town Greens (MTG) has entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Ghalib Gymkhana by 9 wickets at Model Town Greens Ground. Scores: Ghalib Gymkhana 173 all out in 36 overs (Usman Hafeez 40, Haider Ali 31, Hamza Sani 13, Asad Mukhtar 48(no), Mir Wise Khan 3/37, Junaid Islam 2/41, Waris Khan 2/19). Model Town Greens 174/1 in 26 overs (M Azeem 75*, Bilal Dar 70*).