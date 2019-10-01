Singapore upset Zimbabwe for historic win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: When Tony Munyonga cut teenager Sidhant Singh for only a single in the game’s final ball at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore, history was made as the home side beat a Full Member nation for the first time in international cricket. In a rain-hit 18-overs-a-side contest, Zimbabwe fell four short of the 182-run target despite Sean Williams’ 66, to lose their first game of the tri-nation series that now sees both teams (and the other side Nepal) tied on two points each.
