Hamna emerges Ladies Golf champ

LAHORE: Hamna Amjad, a youngster of the PAF Skyview Golf Club, succeeded in overcoming the challenge of her more experienced opponents and after curbing their determined efforts carved out a triumph for herself in the 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship that concluded at the Islamabad Golf Course.

By all means this is an accomplishment for this 13-year old of the national golf scene. During the course of the three days of the event Hamna showed a stable temperament and hit her shots with the fluency. With scores of 84,80 and 81 and a three rounds aggregate of 245 ,she topped this championship beating her nearest rival Ania Farooq (Karachi Airmen Golf Club) by a margin of eight strokes.

Ania somehow played below her capability in the first round and did make amends over the next two rounds with improved scores of 84 and 78 as against her miserable 91 in the first round. While Hamna was the title winner Ania Farooq was declared runner-up. The other notable performer in the handicap category 0-13 was Suneyah Osama from PAF Skyview Golf Club. She secured the third position. As for the race for honors in handicap category 14-24, Syeda Imam Ali (Lahore Gymkhana) emerged as the best one in net section and the top honours for gross went to Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad). Others who won positions in this handicap category were Zeenat Ayesha of Islamabad 2nd net and Nida Haq of Karachi Golf Club third net. Gross section runner-up was Shahzadi Gulfam of Garrison Golf Club and third gross position winner was Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi). At the conclusion of the championship Begum Air Marshal Mujahid Anwer Khan awarded prizes to the winners.