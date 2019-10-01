Schippers, Ta Lou withdraw from 200m

DOHA: Two-time gold medallist and defending champion Dafne Schippers and Ivory Coast’s 100 metres bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou withdrew from the 200m at the World Championships Monday due to injuries.

Schippers, the 2015 and 2017 world champion, scratched from her heat 24 hours after tweaking her left thigh in Sunday’s 100m semi-finals in Doha.The 27-year-old flying Dutchwoman had already withdrawn from Sunday’s 100m final.

“Unfortunately, Dafne Schippers will not take part in the 200m today,” the Dutch Athletics Federation said on Twitter.The injury absence completes a difficult season for Schippers, who has struggled to regain her best form after suffering a back injury in a fall at her home in February.

It was not immediately clear if Schippers would be fit to participate in the 4x100m relay which starts on Friday. Ta Lou, the 200m silver medallist in the 2017 World Championships in London, withdrew after revealing she had suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 100m semi-final.

She said she only competed in the 100m final, where she took bronze, after treatment from a physiotherapist.“That allowed me to run the final and it was with the heart that I ran and that I won the medal,” Ta Lou wrote on Instagrame.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to do the 200m today, even if my heart wants it, my knee refuses.”Empty seats major headache for Qatar and Coe: Qatar confidently promised there would be “no empty seats” when it first bid for the World Athletics Championships — three days into the 2019 championships that promise rings as hollow as the Doha stadium.

One of the greatest athletes of all time, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, won a record fourth 100 metres title in front of a sparse crowd on Sunday with officials and friends and family of the athletes making up a large proportion of the spectators. Although Doha hosts a Diamond League meeting, athletics has no real roots in Qatar and the decision to take the World Championships to the Gulf raised eyebrows.

Fans even left before local medal hope Abderrahman Samba had run his heat on Friday in the men’s 400 metres hurdles.It is not the image the International Association of Athletics Federations and its newly re-elected president Sebastian Coe — who normally has a sure political touch — would have wished for in the first championships since the sport’s huge drawcard Usain Bolt retired after an almost soldout championships in London in 2017.

Fraser-Pryce shrugged off Sunday’s desert of fans but it is not the first time the Jamaican has won world titles in a less than full stadium — the crowd was decidedly thin when she and Bolt triumphed in Moscow in 2013. “I’m used to having the stands rammed,” commented a bemused Bolt at the time.