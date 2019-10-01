close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

National U-19 Cricket gets under way today

October 1, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The National Under-19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will get under way on Tuesday (October 1) and Saturday (October 5) respectively. The six city association sides will feature in the three-day matches, while the 50-over fixtures will be played after a day’s gap. Both the events will be held on a single-league basis with the one-day final to be played on 6 November and the three-day tournament final, to be played over four days, to be held from 9-12 Novembers. The matches will be spread over seven venues of six cities, namely Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, LCCA Ittefaq Ground Lahore, Muzaffarabad Stadium Muzaffarabad, Naya Nazimabad Ground Karachi, Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura and State Bank Stadium Karachi.

