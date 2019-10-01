Tashkent to host Asian Youth Games in 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has awarded fourth Asian Youth Games in 2025 to Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

The unanimous decision was made at the 73rd meeting of the OCA Executive Board at a local hotel in Doha. Wei Jizhong, the OCA’s honorary life vice-president, had led a two-day inspection visit to Tashkent and recommended the city be awarded the Games.

He told the OCA Executive Board that sports facilities and infrastructure required to host the Asian Youth Games already existed in Tashkent without the need to build new venues. “We spent two days in Tashkent and we visited 21 places including sports facilities,” Wei said. “Our conclusion is that Tashkent is ready with the existing city infrastructure and sports facilities to host the Asian Youth Games.” It will be the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Games. They were first held in Singapore in 2009 and then in Nanjing four years later.