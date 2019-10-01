QAT: Asad, Saad give Sindh edge over Northern

ISLAMABAD: Asad Shafiq (77 not out) and Saad Ali (63) combined in to give Sindh clear edge against Northern in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 1st-Class cricket match at the KRL Ground Monday.

Both put on 109 runs for the third wicket as Sindh reached 257 for 4 at the close of third day’s play in a rain-marred match. Northern early were bowled out at the overnight score of 271 with pacer Tabish Khan dislodging last batsman Nauman Ali (21) to finish with 3-70. Left arm slow Kashif Bhatti (3-51) also bowled well. Following a decent 71 runs start for the opening wicket, Sindh lost Khurram Manzoor (54), Omair bin Yousaf (34) before Saad and Asad took over to take the score to 220. Once Saad got out, Fawad Alam (5) also departed cheaply bowled by fast bowler Haris Rauf (1-70). Asad’s unbeaten 143-ball knock was studded with ten boundaries while Saad consumed 101 deliveries and struck nine fours in his innings. Hammad Azam (1-25) and Nauman Khan (1-82) also took a wicket each.

Scores Northern Association 271 all out in 102.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26, Afaq Rahim 19, Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Sohail Khan 2-60, Tabish Khan 3-70)

Sindh 257 for 4 in 82 overs (Asad Shafiq 77*, Saad Ali 63, Khuram Manzoor 54, Sohail Tanvir 1-24, Hammad Azam 1-25)

At Abbottabad Ground, the rain continued to pour as only 38 overs were possible on day three. The play started in the afternoon and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 295 for four at stumps, adding 119 runs, for the loss of three wickets, to their total on Monday. Resuming his innings at seven, AshfaqAhmed scored an unbeaten 61 from 113 balls, which was studded with five fours and two sixes.

He was supported by Zohaib Khan from the other end. The all-rounder was not out for 20 when the stumps were drawn.The pair, to date, has added 51 runs in their fifth-wicket stand.For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 53 in 21 overs.

Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 295-4, 86 overs (Israrullah 89, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Asfaq Ahmed 61*, Zohaib Khan 20*, M Abbas 2-53) vs Southern Punjab.

Meanwhile at Bugti Stadium problems for Balochistan compounded on day three as the hosts were 141 for five after being forced to follow-on.Balochistan, resuming their innings at the overnight score of 119 for five, were skittle out for 270 in the first innings.

The sixth-wicket stand between Hussain Talat and Bismillah Khan put 45 runs more on the board on Monday.Hussain scored 37 runs from 148 balls, hitting five fours.

With a 143-ball 71, Bismillah was the highest run-scorer in the innings for Balochistan. He hit nine fours and a six, while spending 223 minutes at the crease.Nasim Shah and Waqas Maqsood added a wicket each to his tallies, returning 3-43 and 2-50. Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar also joined the wicket-takers’ list, picking up a wicket each.

By removing Balochistan’s all 10 wickets inside 110 overs, Central Punjab secured three bowling points.With Balochistan 251 runs behind, Central Punjab’s captain Azhar Ali enforced follow-on for the second time on trot in the tournament.

The hosts, in their second innings, were off to a decent start, putting up a 56-run partnership for the first-wicket.

Zafar, who scored his maiden first-class century on Sunday, picked up three wickets in quick succession and reduced Balochistan to 78 for four. Nine runs later, the hosts lost another wicket.

Abu Bakar (33) and Bismillah (37) pushed the visitors back with an unbeaten 54-run stand for the sixth-wicket.

With Balochistan still trailing by 110 runs, the two will have to toil hard to deny Central Punjab their second consecutive win by an innings’ margin when play resumes on Tuesday.

Scores: Central Punjab 521-6d, 122.2 overs (Salman Butt 237, Azhar Ali 123, Zafar Gohar 100, Kamran Akmal 24; Yasir Shah 3-163)

Balochistan 270 all out, 85.2 over (Bismillah Khan 71, Ammad Butt 39, Hussain Talat 37, Yasir Shah 36, Imran Butt 33; Nasim Shah 3-43, Waqas Maqsood 2-50) and after follow-on 141-5, 45 overs (Azeem Ghumman 43, Abu Bakar 33 not out, Bismillah Khan 37 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-66).