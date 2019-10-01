Public face huge problems in reaching National Stadium

KARACHI: It was a curfew-like situation for miles on key routes around the National Stadium during the second day-night one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday with the public facing huge problems in reaching their destinations.

This correspondent saw an ailing woman fainted on the sealed point at Karsaz. She was being taken to home in rickshaw after being discharged from Jinnah Hospital. But as the rout at Karsaz leading towards the National Stadium had been blocked through blockades so the family of the ailing woman had to opt for an alternative route to take their patient to home at Nazimabad.

Several women were seen lifting their children while walking on foot in scorching heat on Karsaz road. As they were walking on the footpath covered by shadowy trees security forces told them to take the adjacent rout where they had to walk in scorching heat. “It is totally injustice. Women should be respected,” a woman walking on foot told this correspondent. The residents of KDA schemes were also confined to their homes. They had to opt for alternative routes which had put them in deep trouble.

“Cricket has been a big nuisance for us. We have been restricted to our homes. We are not allowed to opt for the Karsaz road which is not a good sign. We also faced such issues in PSL,” a man at the KDA Scheme 1 area told The News. “Why such areas are being sealed which are very far away from the main venue where cricket match is being held,” he said.

This correspondent also walked on foot under simmering heat from Karsaz to National Stadium and witnessed the real situation where even a bird could not move without the permission the security forces.

Meanwhile the fans coming through the Civic Centre were happy as they had been provided with shuttle buses which brought them from Civic Centre to gates of the venue. “Everything was fine. We came all the way with peace and were provided with shuttle bus at Civic Centre,” a spectator said.

A great enthusiasm was seen among the spectators who were mostly school and college students. But the crowd was not more encouraging in the start of the match However by the end of the first session the stadium the crowd had built considerably. The crowd also utilised tickets of the first one-day which has been abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled on September27.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers had been deployed in the red zone, carrying the venue, and for miles around the venue. On major spots of the city security had also been boosted.

Both the teams were brought under unprecedented security arrangements to the stadium. A vigilance helicopter was also seen hovering around the venue.Although fans had thronged the venue to enjoy cricket but a young man Mohammad Ali was happy as he was earning more by selling small Pakistan’s flaglets.

“I had earned Rs1500 on the eve of the first match which was washed out. And today I am going to earn more as more people are coming,” Ali said.Due to heavy rain the other day which had washed out the first match between the two nations there was still water on both sides of the various gates through which spectators were entering the venue.