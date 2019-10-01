Kalia of ‘Sholay’ dies

MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi and Marathi film-theatre actor Viju Khote passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. He was 77. The actor, most famous for playing the dacoit Kalia in ‘Sholay’ and Robert in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, died at his residence. The last rites of the actor were performed at Chandan Wadi. The several popular feature films that Khote was a part of also included ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Ventilator’. He also featured in the TV show ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’.