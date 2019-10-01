Protests as Ukraine rebel leader takes charge in Russian Buddhist city

MOSCOW: A former Ukrainian separatist leader has been appointed as city mayor in a Buddhist region of Russia, sparking protests in the usually Moscow-loyal republic. Dmitry Trapeznikov, who last year briefly held the role of acting head of eastern Ukraine´s separatist Donetsk region, was last week appointed acting mayor of Elista, the capital of Russia´s Kalmykia republic. Hundreds came out to protest the move on the city´s main square at the weekend, accusing authorities of “disrespect” over the appointment, Russian news agencies reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that the selection of the mayor was “exclusively the prerogative of the head of the region”. The leader of Kalmykia, a 39-year-old former world champion kickboxer, issued a video address calling for calm. Trapeznikov has “colossal experience of restoring Donbass,” said regional head Batu Khasikov, referring to eastern Ukraine.