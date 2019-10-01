close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 1, 2019

Protests as Ukraine rebel leader takes charge in Russian Buddhist city

World

AFP
October 1, 2019

MOSCOW: A former Ukrainian separatist leader has been appointed as city mayor in a Buddhist region of Russia, sparking protests in the usually Moscow-loyal republic. Dmitry Trapeznikov, who last year briefly held the role of acting head of eastern Ukraine´s separatist Donetsk region, was last week appointed acting mayor of Elista, the capital of Russia´s Kalmykia republic. Hundreds came out to protest the move on the city´s main square at the weekend, accusing authorities of “disrespect” over the appointment, Russian news agencies reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that the selection of the mayor was “exclusively the prerogative of the head of the region”. The leader of Kalmykia, a 39-year-old former world champion kickboxer, issued a video address calling for calm. Trapeznikov has “colossal experience of restoring Donbass,” said regional head Batu Khasikov, referring to eastern Ukraine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World