close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 1, 2019

Factory fire kills 19 in east China: official

World

AFP
October 1, 2019

Beijing: A factory fire has killed 19 people in east China, local authorities said Monday, in the latest deadly incident to hit the country´s industrial sector.The fire broke out on Sunday at a factory in Ninghai county, eastern Zhejiang province, said the local government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account. The incident, which is under investigation, occurred at a facility owned by the Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company.

Among eight people rescued from the fire, three were injured and sent to hospital for medical treatment, said Ninghai authorities. It made for a deadly weekend in China ahead of the communist-led country´s 70th-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday. A packed bus collided with a truck in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday, killing 36 people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World