Clashes erupt as thousands protest Indonesia legal-reforms

JAKARTA: Riot police fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters as fresh protests erupted across Indonesia Monday, sparked by a raft of divisive legal reforms including banning pre-marital sex and weakening the anti-graft agency.
At least two students have died and hundreds more were injured as unrest swept across the Southeast Asian archipelago, just weeks before President Joko Widodo kicks off a second term as head of the world´s third-biggest democracy. In the capital Jakarta, some 26,000 police and soldiers were deployed while large crowds — including placard-carrying students and factory workers — chanted for change near parliament, which was barricaded with barbed wire. Military vehicles rumbled along the streets as some students — with toothpaste smeared beneath their eyes to protect against tear gas — hurled projectiles. Many rallies, however, were peaceful. The demonstrations have been fuelled by a proposed bill that includes dozens of legal changes — from criminalising pre-marital sex and restricting contraceptive sales, to making it illegal to insult the president and toughening the Muslim-majority country´s blasphemy law.
