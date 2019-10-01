China donates $100,000 to PRCS for Mirpur quake victims

ISLAMABAD: China Monday handed the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) $100,000 emergency relief fund for rehabilitation operation in the quake-hit Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A devastating earthquake in Mirpur on September 24 caused a serious damage to the infrastructure besides killing over 30 lives. On behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan Pang Chunxue and Director of Political and Press Section Bao Zhong handed a cheque for $100,000 over to the PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed during a visit to the PRCS National Headquarters here.

Khalid Bin Majeed thanked the visiting dignitaries for the generous support, saying the Chinese donation will help alleviate the suffering of quake victims. He said Pakistan and China were brotherly nations and that the political and trade relations between the two countries were growing apace.

He said the relationship between the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross Society of China was also a role model for the other Movement Partners.

He said the PRCS relief and rehabilitation operation was underway in the quake-affected areas of AJK and the Society has already distributed food items among 500 families in Mirpur district.

He said the Red Cross Society of China has always been at the forefront in provision of relief items to the PRCS during major disasters, be it the earthquake of 2005 or the floods of 2010-2011, 2013 and 2014. PRCS Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Rashid Gul was also present.