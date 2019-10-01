close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Maryam seeks bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz filed a plea Monday in the Lahore High Court, seeking bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The case has been fixed before a division bench headed by Justice Baqar Ali Najfi which will hold the preliminary hearing on the bail petition today (Tuesday). Justice Sardar Naeem Ahmed will be the other member of the bench. Maryam filed the petition through her counsel Amjad Pervez, requesting for approving her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference as the allegations of money- laundering against her are baseless.

Maryam claimed that she was being politically victimised and the NAB “has not found a single piece of evidence” against her. She pointed out that her father Nawaz Sharif served the country as prime minister thrice while the NAB has arrested her in violation of the law as all her properties and assets are declared.

The petitioner further requested the court to accept her bail petition and release her from jail. Maryam is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan