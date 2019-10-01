Master diplomat Akram back to UN: John Bolton termed him ‘smooth-as-silk’ for his diplomatic skills, finesse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s newly appointed Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram, 74, is known among the diplomatic circles as a master diplomat towards India specialised in multilateral diplomacy.

He has to his credit of having worked at the United Nations chapters in New York and Geneva. He is a recipient of ‘Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam.’ The ‘smooth-as-silk’ tribute to Munir Akram for his diplomatic skills and finesse was paid by John Bolton, former US chief delegate and estranged close aide to President Trump, in his book, "Surrender Is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad."

An expert at multilateral diplomacy, Munir Akram was appointed as Pakistan's chief delegate at the UN in 2002 after serving as ambassador to the world body's European offices in Geneva for seven years.

He was entangled in a domestic dispute but survived due to diplomatic immunity in New York back in early 2003. The administration in Pakistan termed the episode an intrigue to come in his way who was following an aggressive diplomacy then. He opted to stay in New York after giving up the diplomatic assignment.

News Desk adds: Munir Akram served for seven years in Geneva as Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN before taking on the assignment in New York in May 2002.

According to the Indian media, Munir Akram is said to be a master of UN diplomacy. In the Indian diplomatic circles, Akram Brothers — Munir and Zamir (who had been Pak HC in New Delhi) — are known for their harsh stand against India.