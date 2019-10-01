AC allows additional facilities for Abbasi in jail

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad on Monday accepted the plea to provide additional facilities to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in jail and ordered the Adiala Jail administration to provide all the facilities similar to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari had been given.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on Monday resumed the hearing into petition of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi seeking extra facilities for her brother during his stay in jail on judicial remand.

During hearing, the petitioner requested the court to grant same facilities to Abbasi, which had been given to Asif Ali Zardari in jail. Hearing the arguments, accountability court allowed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to avail himself of additional facilities on his own. The court has also directed the jail authorities to provide facilities to former PM and disposed of the petition. In her petition, Sadia Abbasi has stated that due to the health conditions former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should be kept separate from other prisoners in jail.

The petitioner had requested that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi needed to have controlled diet so a chef should be allowed to stay with him to prepare diet according to doctors’ advice.

Sadia Abbasi in her petition has also requested the court to allow air conditioner, refrigerator, TV set, toaster, tea kettle, oven, bed, chair, newspapers, books, journals, printer and computer facilities for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his stay in jail. It also requested the court to provide two servants from the jail to Abbasi. The petition further said that all these facilities were also provided to former prime minister when he was in Malir Jail in 1999. The accused would bear the expenditure of the above facilities at own.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. As Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

According to NAB in LNG corruption case on September 10, 2018, the Supreme Court directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former PM Abbasi and others. In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.