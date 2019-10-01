close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Monitoring system for schools

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu Monday said the Punjab government is introducing a tight and transparent monitoring system in all public schools and education staff performance would be judged through their action.

The commissioner said this during his visit to Multan Public School for boys to assess the quality of education. He inquired problems from academic staff, and said the measures were being taken to upgrade laboratories, hostel and swimming pool.

He said staff salaries structure and other benefits were being revised. He largely appreciated the performance of academic staff. He said the Multan Public School head and rest of academic staff was recruited purely on merit. He said examination results would be the sole criteria for assessing the performance of teachers.

