Skeletal remains of another boy recovered in Chunian

KASUR: The child abuse case in Chunian again hit the headlines on Monday when reports surfaced that skeletal remains of another boy have been recovered near Chunian’s Industrial Estate area.

People on the social media have already been criticising the Punjab police for failing to solve the rape-cum-murder cases of now five children. Meanwhile, reports speculate that the child whose remains were found on Monday was Ameer Hamza whereas investigators claim that until DNA reports are concluded, it would be hard to come to any conclusion. The police have denied any conclusive evidence.

The remains of the child were located about half a kilometer away from the spot where the police had recovered the remains of other minor children. The police have cordoned off the site and begun collecting evidence. Officers have arrested dozens of suspects and carried out DNA tests of more than a thousand people after geo-fencing.

Despite spending more than three crore rupees on blood sampling of more than 3,000 suspects, the police have not found any clue to the culprits. According to the DPO spokesman, bone pieces have been sent to the forensic lab for DNA test.