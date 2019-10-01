PAC body asks Power Division to stop its officers making irregularities

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Power Division to take solid steps to stop its officers to repeat the irregularities in the current and pending paras to avoid these in future, and if these continue then the Principal Accounting officer of the Ministry or chief executive of the concerned department will be held responsible for the irregularities.

The PAC Subcommittee meeting was held with the chair of its convener Senator Shibli Faraz in which the audit paras related to Power Division for the year 2010-11 were examined and out of 94 audit, 22 were settled in last meeting while 21 audit were presented for examination from the remaining 72 audit paras.

During the meeting, Member of the PAC, Munaza Hassan, questioned from the Power Division about the reason of not holing the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) meeting.

The Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali, told the committee that these audit paras were pending before the committee for last many years so it was decided to hold fresh DAC on these audit paras.

Convener Subcommittee of the PAC Senator Shibli Faraz questioned about the status of the Pepco. The Secretary Power Division told the Subcommittee of the PAC that Pepco is an attached department of the Power Division and currently working as a coordinator for unbundling of Wapda and the Power Division is also restricting the Pepco because it was an important department.

The Member of PAC, Syed Naveed Qamar, remarked that this department was disbanded in 2012 and if all things come through it then wheat was the need of the Distribution Companies (Discos) and whole system should be given to Pepco.

The Secretary Power said that the task of unbundling of the Discos not completed yet. “Every Disco should do their business on its own as if instead of uniform tariff for all the Disco, every Disco be allowed to have their own tariff, and have independent members of the board then not only it will help to control the lines losses but also help to ending of the circular debt but in the current situation all the Discos could only work through Pepco and Power Division,” he said. Syed Naveed Qamar questioned whether getting a tariff from the NPRA was a wastage of time.

The Secretary Power Division if there was no uniform tariff in DISCOs then the tariff of IESCO will not be more than Rs 10 per unit. While examining the audit paras, the audit officials raise the objection on the over billion of over Rs70 million to the Industrial consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Corporation (Fesco).

Secretary Power Division told the committee that the electricity was being supplied to industrial consumers of the Fesco from separate feeder and there was no question of overbilling.