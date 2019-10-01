Two British climbers rescued

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani mountaineering official says an army helicopter has airlifted two British climbers to safety and that efforts are underway to rescue their three climbing partners stranded on a peak in the north.

Karrar Haidri, the Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said on Monday that the two climbers were rescued after the five-member British team had an accident at Koyo Zom peak on Sunday. He said the three remaining climbers have been spotted and that a helicopter is trying to reach them.