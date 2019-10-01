PM’s go-ahead to Buzdar for cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday gave go-ahead to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a major provincial cabinet reshuffle.

The chief minister rushed to the federal capital on the call of prime minister and met him here at the Parliament House. Inspector General of Police (IGP) also attended the meeting. Several important issues, including dengue outbreak and police reforms, also figured in during the meeting, which lasted for over an hour.

It was learnt that the chief minister had consultations with the Prime Minister on reshuffle in his ministerial team. The prime minister emphasised that performance and commitment should be the yardstick of gauging the ministers’ performance. A few weeks back, the largest province saw Buzdar’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill and his aide Aun Chaudhry going home and this was followed by a wave of speculations on his future as the provincial chief executive. However, his Monday’s meeting with the prime minister could be seen as a clear indication that speculations were just speculations. The chief minister apprised the prime minister of the measures already taken and those being taken to control the dengue fever outbreak.

The prime minister laid emphasis on greater coordination among various departments to effectively controlling the outbreak. Regarding the much-talked about police reforms in the province, the prime minister asked the chief minister to fine-tune the related document within a week.