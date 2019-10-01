close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

Team Sabre win bridge tournament

Sports

October 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Team Sabre with a score of 78 won the bridge tournament played here at the Islamabad Club on Sunday, says a press release.

The winning team comprised AVM(r) Niaz, Acdr(r) Qamar Kiyani, Shafiq Janjua and Touseef Ahmed. The runners-up were JK team with a score of 72. The squad consisted of Javed Khalid, Saeed Akhtar, Col (r) Nasir and Ahmed.

The second runners-up position went to team Hold’em with a score of 50. Team members were Uzair Kemal, Imran Gardezi, Khawar Ansari and Salman. The day long tournament was exciting with the teams fighting fiercely for the top position. Prizes were distributed amongst the winners by the chief guest.

