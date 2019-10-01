National U19 three-day cricket kicks off today

LAHORE: The National Under-19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will commence today (Tuesday), and October 5, respectively, with all the budding youngsters aiming to strengthen their claims for call-ups for the Pakistan Under-19 squad for the ICC U19 World Cup South Africa 2020.

The six city association sides will feature in the three-day matches, while the 50-over fixtures will be played after a day’s gap. Both the events will be held on a single-league basis with the one-day final to be played on November 6 and the three-day tournament final, to be played over four days, to be held from November 9-12.

The matches will be spread over seven venues of six cities, namely Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur; Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot; KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore; Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad; Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi; R.Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura; and State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The six sides have been selected by the national junior selection committee following a series of trials in which players selected for 18 regional sides, as per the previous constitution, took part.

These young players will also be taking inspiration from the fact that a big number of star Pakistan cricketers, who have stamped their mark on the global stage, have emerged from the National Under-19 competitions.

Some of the prominent names include Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Imamul Haq, Inzamamul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Umar Gul, and Wahab Riaz.

PCB Director (Domestic Cricket Operations) Haroon Rashid said: “One of the objectives of the new domestic structure is to enhance the quality of youth cricket so these players are well-nurtured and understand the basics of the game before they climb up the rung.”

Squads: Northern: Zaid Khan (captain) (Rawalpindi), Shiraz Khan (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi), Raza-ul-Mustafa (Rawalpindi), Abdul Fasih (Rawalpindi), Hasan Abid Kiani (Islamabad), , Awais Abid (Rawalpindi), Mubasar Khan (Rawalpindi), Moin Pervaiz (AJK), Zahid Iqbal (Islamabad), Mohammad Umer (Islamabad), Zaman Khan (AJK), Munir Riaz (Rawalpindi), Faizan Saleem (AJK), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi) and Aaqib Liaquat (AJK).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nasir Faraz (captain) (FATA), Saqib Jamil (vice-captain) (Peshawar), Abu Zar Tariq (Peshawar), Abdullah (Abbottabad), Salman Khan Jr. (FATA), Aftab Alam (FATA), Talha Roshan (Peshawar), Shahid Aziz (FATA), Mohammad Amir (Peshawar), Haris Khan (Peshawar), Mohammad Ali (FATA), Mohammad Waseem Jr. (FATA). Izhar Ahmad (subject to fitness)/Mohammad Hanif (Peshawar), Amir Khan (Peshawar) and Mohammad Imran (Peshawar).

Points system: Three-Day Tournament: The following is the point system for three-day matches.

For an outright win after taking the lead in the first innings 9 points.

For an outright win after conceding on the first innings lead 6 points

For an outright win after a tie in the first innings 6 points

In case of a drawn match, team getting the first innings lead 3 points

For tie where teams have completed two innings 2 points for each team

A team leading in first innings shall get 3 more points other than above

For a tie on the first innings (No outright result or drawn) 2 points each team

Abandoned, wash out or drawn match with no first innings result 1 point each team

Team win with an innings margin 1 bonus point

Team facing follow-on and saving the match (result drawn) 1 bonus point

Team facing follow-on and winning 2 bonus point

If more than two teams are tied on points at the conclusion of the group-stage, then the following will determine which side progresses

The team with most number of wins will secure a berth in the final

If the teams are also tied on the numbers of wins, then the teams with the lesser number of losses will proceed

If the teams are also tied on the number of wins and losses then the team with a higher Net Run Rate will progress.

One-Day Tournament: The winning side will get two points and the two teams will share a point each in case of a tie

If more than two teams are tied on points at the conclusion of the group-stage, then the following will determine which side progresses

The team with most number of wins will secure a berth in the finalIf the teams are also tied on the numbers of wins, then the teams with the lesser number of losses will proceedIf the teams are also tied on the number of wins and losses then the team with a higher Net Run Rate will progress.