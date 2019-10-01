PCB, teams renew pledge to hold entire PSL in Pakistan

KARACHI: The General Council of Pakistan Super League met Monday in Karachi and was chaired by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani with representatives of all the six franchises present in the session, says a PCB release.

During the meeting, both PCB and the franchises renewed the commitment of holding the entire PSL 2020 edition in Pakistan.

A wide variety of issues were discussed in the meeting, including the minutes of the last GC meeting; potential dates for holding the PSL 2020 Draft towards the end of November; and, details of the revenue share from the central pool for the 2019 season were also analysed at length.

All the pending issues were debated between the PCB and the franchises and consensus was reached on critical issues.PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We had fruitful discussions with our valued partners and we have found a way forward. In the days ahead, our preparations for the PSL 2020 season will continue in full swing, we are committed to staging the entire edition in Pakistan and the franchises are on-board with us. “Cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will enjoy another action-packed edition of PSL; some of the best T20 talent will grace our stadiums. Both PCB and franchises will leave no stone unturned to ensure a real spectacle of cricket.”

Meanwhile, during the meeting, an update on the players’ registration for the next season was given which was likely to open imminently and some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world were expected to take part in the 2020 PSL season.

During the meeting, the PSL 2020 schedule along with broadcast plans was also discussed; details of the same will be shared in due course.