People face problems due to tight security

KARACHI: It was a curfew-like situation for miles on key routes around the National Stadium during the second One-Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday with the public facing huge problems in reaching their destinations.

This correspondent saw an ailing woman faint on the sealed point at Karsaz. She was being taken home in a rickshaw after being discharged from Jinnah Hospital. But as the route at Karsaz leading towards the National Stadium was blocked, the ailing woman’s family had to opt for an alternative route to reach home in Nazimabad.

Several women were seen carrying their children as instead of walking under the shade of trees on the footpath they were told by the security forces to take the adjacent route in scorching heat. “This is injustice. Women should be respected,” a female said.

The residents of KDA schemes were also confined to their homes. “Cricket has been a big nuisance for us. We have been restricted to our homes. We are not allowed to opt for the Karsaz road. We faced similar issues in the PSL (Pakistan Super League),” a man at the KDA Scheme 1 area told ‘The News’. “Why such areas are being sealed which are far away from the main cricket venue,” he said.

This correspondent also walked from Karsaz to the National Stadium and witnessed the real situation.Meanwhile, fans coming through the Civic Centre were happy as they were provided shuttle buses to bring them to the venue.“Everything was fine. We came all the way comfortably by a shuttle bus from Civic Centre,” a spectator said. Great enthusiasm was seen among the spectators who were mostly school and college students. By the end of the first innings, the crowd had built up considerably.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers had been deployed in the red zone while security had also been boosted at major spots of the city. Both the teams were brought to the National Stadium under unprecedented security. A vigilance helicopter was also seen hovering over the venue.