70 years witness big change in life of Chinese people

BEIJING : Chinese Foreign Office's spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Monday at the media forum of developing countries that China has profoundly changed the destiny of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people during the last 70 years.

In the past 70 years, China has moved from being closed and backward to being open and making progress, from being poor to having enough food and clothing, and from being poor and weak to leading a moderately prosperous life. 850 million people have been lifted out of poverty, and hundreds of millions of people have entered the middle-income group.

She added " In a few decades, China has accomplished what developed countries have done for hundreds of years, expanded the path for developing countries to achieve modernization, and enriched the dreams of people around the world for a better life.

Over the past 70 years, China has actively promoted world peace and prosperity through its own development. It has become a major driver of global development and an important stabilizer of international peace.

For more than a decade, China has contributed more to global economic growth than any other country in the world. China is committed to promoting a higher level of opening-up, which I believe will bring a new round of "China opportunities" to the world."

If you have lived in China for some time or are studying or working in China, I believe you have all had or had different experiences of China. There are stories of “Made in China”and “Created in China”, poverty reduction, ethnic solidarity, ecological progress, peaceful development, mutual benefit and win-win progress, and the building of a community with a Shared future for mankind.