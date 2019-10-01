Withdrawal of increase in property tax demanded

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer and ex-MNA from Islamabad Mian Muhammad Aslam has announced to move the court against 200 per cent increase in property tax for residents of the federal capital.

Talking to delegations of residents coming from different. sectors, Mian Aslam said there was no justification behind increase in property tax as the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

He said the citizens of Islamabad who are already suffering from price hike and other problems will not be able to pay increased property tax. The JI leader asked MNAs from Islamabad to come to rescue of their voters and also demanded of MCI to withdraw increase in property tax. He said that Jamaat would also hold protest demonstration across the city and in front of CDA headquarters and MCI offices.