Book ‘Chhatri numa Khanyan’ launched

Islamabad: Well-known Urdu story writer of the country and former managing director of the National Book Foundation (NBF) Mazharul Islam on Monday reiterated only those stories will survive that make you relate with some person, event or period of time. “These are in fact love stories despite the fact there is no mention of love,” he said.

Mazhar was giving his presidential address at the launching ceremony of ‘Chhatri-numa Kahanyan’ (Umbrella-like stories) a collection of some 15 stories by Shoaib Khaliq whose recognition is more of a TV drama writer than short story writer.

Literary organization Inharaf in collaboration with WAFI International had organized the book launch at the National Language Promotion Department (NLP). Director General of the NLPD Dr Iftikhar Arif also addressed the ceremony. Among those who spoke on salient features of the book included eminent professor of Urdu and writer Dr Najeeba Arif, Dr Nawazish Ali, Iqbal Faheem Jozi, Dr Ravish Nadeem, Salahuddin Darvesh and Muneer Fayaz.

Mazharul Islam while pay compliments to Shoaib Khaliq said his stories had the appeal to grasp the readers’ attention and after reading these stories one can say his characters are taken from everyday life. “Besides content, his focus is also his characters,” said Mazharul Islam. He discussed a number of stories by Khaliq as well like ‘Chalees Roopay’ (Forty Rupees), Latoo, Royal Salute and others.

Iftikhar Arif also appreciated Shoaib Khaliq for writing stories that engage reader’s attention. I rate such stories very high that come to me effortlessly and keep me involved in them and Shoaib Khaliq’s stories are among those. Iqbal Faheem Jozi and Dr Nawazish Ali also discussed various influences and aspects of Shoaib Khaliq’s stories.

Dr Najeeba Arif while paying tributes to Shoaib Khaliq’s stories said his stories can be singled out for their ‘pathos’ and his style and diction are quite appealing. She also urged Shoaib Khaliq to keep writing as the present anthology of his stories is published some thirty years after his first book “Bay Harf Lafz” (1990). Shoaib Khaliq while speaking high of Mazharul Islam said he learnt a great deal from Mazhar while assisting him at the time he was In Charge of Daily Jang ‘Adbi Safha.’ The way Mazhar put his heart and soul into his stories guided me and motivated me to write stories, he said.

Besides Mazharul Islam’s company it was Halqa-e-Arbab-e-Zauq that contributed a great deal in my literary training and friends’ encouraged me to get printed those stories which I used to read out in the weekly meetings of Halqa, he said. The 15-story anthology is available at the bookstores for Rs400 only.