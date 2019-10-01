close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

MoU signed for travel expo

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Islamabad: The Hashoo Group, owners and operators of the leading chain of hotels in Pakistan, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Landmark Communications to support the Pakistan Travel Mart, the country's largest travel and tourism expo.

During a special ceremony at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, the MoU was signed by chief operating officer of the Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Haseeb Gardezi and CEO of the Landmark Communications Ali Hamdani.

Haseeb Gardezi said the Hashoo Group was the prime sponsor and hospitality partner for PTM, which would take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from October 8 to October 10. He said during the event, the Hashoo Group would showcase its hospitality portfolio.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad