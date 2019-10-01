MoU signed for travel expo

Islamabad: The Hashoo Group, owners and operators of the leading chain of hotels in Pakistan, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Landmark Communications to support the Pakistan Travel Mart, the country's largest travel and tourism expo.

During a special ceremony at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, the MoU was signed by chief operating officer of the Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Haseeb Gardezi and CEO of the Landmark Communications Ali Hamdani.

Haseeb Gardezi said the Hashoo Group was the prime sponsor and hospitality partner for PTM, which would take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from October 8 to October 10. He said during the event, the Hashoo Group would showcase its hospitality portfolio.