Chinese National Day celebrated at NUML

Islamabad:Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Zhang Heqing on Monday said Pakistan and China were both peace loving countries.

Both the countries shared ancient civilizations, and were a model of friendship and trust for the whole world, he said while speaking during his visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as guest of honour on the Chinese National Day’s celebration ceremony.

The function was jointly organised by the Chinese Department of NUML and Confucius Institute Islamabad. Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, former ambassador Syed Hassan Javid, directors, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Zhang Heqing highlighted the sacrifices of workers who lost their lives to construct the Karakorum Highway linking Pakistan and China. Later, in discussion with NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, the cultural counsellor said the NUML always took the lead to arrange such kind of activities to promote Chinese language and culture.

NUML Director General Muhammad Ibrahim was also there. He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be beneficial for both the countries and second phase of the project had already kicked off.

He highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The two countries had increased number of scholarships for the students of each other countries, eh added. He lauded the role of teachers, who acted as a bridge between students of both the countries.