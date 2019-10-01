PASHA awards for most innovative technology platform

Islamabad:Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) recognised the Digitally Augmented Data Analytics (DADA), as a jointly developed platform by the Digital Broadcast Pvt. Limited and BlueSynq Technologies as one of the most innovative technology platforms at the 16th PASHA ICT Awards.

The award was given as the runners-up in the category of Technology: Artificial Intelligence for Digitally Augmented Data Analytics for newsroom and narrative management. DADA or the Digitally Augmented Data Analytics is a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that enables content developers to see, monitor, review and analyse online social interactions in real-time before they emerge as trends.

The Digitally Augmented Data Analytics (DADA) system is an AI platform with machine learning capability, that monitors and learns from social media interactions and internet trends of a broad spectrum of audiences.

DATA was conceived by Amir Jahangir, former CEO of Digital Broadcast Pte. Limited and Mishal Pakistan and developed by the BlueSynq Technologies team. The platform works to enable newsroom to create content that is relevant, informative and current for viewers, considering their diverse interests, social behaviors, economic profiles, political affiliations and geographical proximities.

Jahangir said, this award by PASHA is recognition of the fact that Pakistan’s tech-minds can develop state of the art technologies for both the ICT as well as media convergence. He further said, “DADA is an Augmented Intelligence platform that studies internet trends around the globe. It does this by collecting data from multiple open data sources. It then creates a visual representation of this data showing the rise, fall and intensity of each trend”. Jahangir also said, “This is the first time such a technologically advanced AI platform has been developed for news and media organizations. This is not only a first in Pakistan but also in the region.”

In addition to this, DADA analyses the sentiments people have on a variety of trends i.e. whether people feel positively or negatively about the subject. The platform can allow newsrooms to analyze data, identify patterns and trends, derive actionable insights from multiple sources, patterns that the naked eye can’t see and understand sentiment. This will help news organizations and reporters to spend less time on repetitive tasks and grunt work. DADA is streamlining workflows, automating mundane tasks, crunching more data, digging out insights and generating additional outputs. With AI powered news collection, journalists will serve as editorial gatekeepers, allowing them to engage in more complex and qualitative work.

Now in its 16th year, the annual PASHA ICT Awards aim to provide recognition to the software and service companies of Pakistan by providing them an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure through on-going promotional activities. The PASHA ICT Awards honors companies at the cutting edge of technology innovation. The awards recognize the achievements of home-grown Pakistani innovators hence, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence in Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technologies sector.