4 ASPs appointed

Islamabad: As envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan, four ASPs posted in Islamabad. ASP Sarfraz Ahmad Virk Police Station Banigala, Farooq Ahmad Butter Police Station Kohsar, Farooq Ahmad Bajrani Police Station Barakahu and Abdul Wahab Khan posted at Police Station I-9, a police spokesman said.

The newly appointed ASPs have assumed their charge and got briefing/directions from IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. These four ASPs have been posted in Islamabad in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan. While discharging their responsibilities, they shall make efforts to eliminate drugs, land mafia and illegal gratification.

As directed, they shall adopt zero-tolerance policy. Simultaneously they shall endeavor to strengthen police-community relationship and make public conciliatory committees more effective and functional.