Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Dengue situation stabilised: Dr. Zafar

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said the dengue situation has now stabilized after concerted efforts by his Ministry and all concerned departments.

Addressing the Dengue Coordination Meeting attended by heads of Islamabad hospitals, senior officers and all relevant stakeholders including the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Dr. Zafar said the reporting system of dengue and other diseases is being strengthened and effective case response is being undertaken. He said, areas from where cases are reported are being visited by teams and necessary measures are being taken to protect communities residing in those areas. The meeting reviewed progress of Dengue control and prevention efforts. Dr. Zafar called upon the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to redouble their efforts with missionary zeal. “There is a marked improvement in the situation as additional reinforcements have been deployed. Furthermore, hospital care of dengue patients remains satisfactory,” the meeting noted.

