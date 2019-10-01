close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
A
APP
October 1, 2019

District judiciary urged to provide justice in best way

Lahore

A
APP
October 1, 2019

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has urged judges of the district judiciary to play their role in the best possible way to ensure provision of justice to litigants.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training course for additional session’s judges and civil judges here at the Punjab Judicial Academy, he said training had been declared mandatory for judges once a year under the General Training Programme and they were being provided training from court conduct to decisions.

He appreciated the performance of model court judges and observed that other judges should follow them. Punjab Judicial Academy Director General Habibullah Amir also addressed the ceremony and briefed the participants about the purpose of holding the training course.

LHC Registrar Abdul Sattar, DG District Judiciary Ashtar Abbas, Session’s Judge Human Resource Sajid Ali Awan and others also attended the ceremony.

