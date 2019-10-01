PU student hit to death

LAHORE:A student of Punjab University was hit to death and her brother was injured by a garbage truck in Lohari Gate police limits on Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and arrested the truck driver. The victim was identified as Maham while her brother as Hassan. They were on their way to university and as they reached near Lohari, a speeding truck hit them. As a result, Maham fell down and the truck ran her over, resulting in her instant death. Hassan received multiple injuries. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. The truck driver was taken into custody.