Robbers kill woman on resistance in Manawan

LAHORE: At least seven robbers killed a woman, injured a man and took away cash during a robbery in Manawan police limits in the wee hours of Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case under Section 302 and 395 of PPC on the complaint of the victim’s son, Asim Javed. The victim was identified as Robina Bibi while the injured man as Junaid, the son of Afzal.

The complainant told police that he was standing outside his house when seven robbers barged into the house of his neighbour Safdar. However, the robbers rushed out due to the resistance of the inmates and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, a bullet hit Robina which proved fatal. Junaid also received a bullet injury.

He was rushed to hospital. The robbers also made away with Rs50,000 in cash. Police reached the scene and collected evidence.