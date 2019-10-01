close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

October 1, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here Monday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said that a weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I.Khan,Tank, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was reported at Muzffarabad (City 17, Ap 15), Garidupatta 17, Rawalakot 8, Narowal 20, Murree 9, Sialkot 7, Hafizabad 3, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 2, Lahore (City 2, AP 1), Jauharabad, Okara, Sahiwal 2, Kakul 19, Dir 10, Kalam 5, Malamkabba 1, Lasbella 14, Barkhan 2 and Bagrote 2.

