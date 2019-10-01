Restaurant raided but no liquor found

LAHORE: In a bid to recover liquor served without a licence, a joint team of the district administration, Lahore police and Excise and Taxation department raided a renowned Japanese restaurant in DHA area the other day.

The raid was carried out at the dinner time when dozens of families were present in the restaurant. A large contingent of police entered the restaurant under the supervision of two assistant commissioners and senior officials of the Excise and Taxation department and started checking and smelling drinks being served on the tables.

The police also stormed into the restaurant’s kitchen and other rooms and checked every nook and corner to recover liquor but failed and finally went away. However, a number of families left the restaurant during the raid declaring the atmosphere scary. Excise Director Rizwan Sherwani told this scribe said the district administration had received several complaints that many top restaurants in the provincial metropolis were selling and serving liquor to customers, which disturbed families. He said several videos of selling and serving liquor were sent to the district administration and one of the video was related to the Japanese restaurant.

He said the joint team had visited the place and searched but didn’t find liquor. He added that the restaurant’s staff had told the Excise officers that they only served liquor to people who brought it on their own. He added that a notice was also served to the restaurant with a subject “Sale and service of liquor in restaurants/café/clubs.” The notice reads, “The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department is responsible for regulation of excise-related matters as well as control of narcotics substances under the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979. The laws empower the department to check and take cognizance of manufacturing, transportation, possession, sale, and consumption of liquor and other excisable articles/intoxicating items at any place.” It further said that Ssection 2 (j) and (l) of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979 defines the place/public place for the purpose of enforcement of the law as under: “Place” includes a house, shed, enclosure, building, shop, tent, vehicle, vessel, and aircraft and “public place” means a street, road, thoroughfare, park, garden or other place to which the public have free access and includes a hotel, restaurant, motel, mess and club, but does not include the residential room of a hotel in the occupation of some person;”

Sherwani said that the notice added that in view of the above, any restaurant/café/club involved in the illegal sale, service or supply of liquor or any other intoxicating substance is punishable under the relevant provisions of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979. The Section 3 of the Hadd Order is reproduced as under: Prohibition of manufacture, etc, of intoxicants.– 1[(1) Subject to the provisions of clause (2) whoever (a) Imports, exports, transports, manufactures or processes any intoxicant; or (b) Bottles any intoxicant; or (c) Sells or serves any intoxicant; or (d) allows any of the acts aforesaid upon premises owned by him or in his immediate possession; Shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, and shall also be liable to fine.

“In view of the foregoing, you are cautioned to ensure a strict vigilance and control on sale and purchase, storage, service or consumption of liquor within the premises of your business strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Prohibition (enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979 and Rules made there under. If any person consumes liquor within your business premises, please immediately inform the police station concerned or Excise & Taxation officers,” the notice concluded. The scribe also tried to contact the restaurant at the cell number on its website but no one responded.