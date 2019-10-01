Man sentenced to death for murdering 6 persons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Monday sentenced to death a man for murdering six people. Kamal of Darora in Upper Dir, had been accused of killing six persons and injuring two over a land dispute back in 2010. The prosecution proved the case against the accused. He was handed death, 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs5 million.
