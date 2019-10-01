close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2019

IGP orders investigators to implement developed standards

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan has directed the heads of investigation wings in all the districts to implement the newly developed standards and carry out monthly inspections, focusing on serious and violent crimes.

The directives were issued to all heads of investigation wings throughout the province on Monday. The investigation wing is considered the backbone of policing. There was a need for improvement in it based on new and modern techniques and technology to achieve the desired results. An official said the new initiative would help strengthen the police investigations, collection of evidence and in holding the investigators accountable. The official added the KP police had strengthened internal inspections and the force was moving towards specialisation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar