Arms recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police in Hashtnagri recovered ammunition from a store and arrested a person. Police station in-charge Imaduddin told reporters that police recovered 19 pistols and 18 rifles along with 2,000 rounds from a shop. The official said one Sajjad was arrested, who had placed weapons in the shop to smuggle it to Punjab.
PESHAWAR: Police in Hashtnagri recovered ammunition from a store and arrested a person. Police station in-charge Imaduddin told reporters that police recovered 19 pistols and 18 rifles along with 2,000 rounds from a shop. The official said one Sajjad was arrested, who had placed weapons in the shop to smuggle it to Punjab.