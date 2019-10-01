close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2019

Arms recovered

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police in Hashtnagri recovered ammunition from a store and arrested a person. Police station in-charge Imaduddin told reporters that police recovered 19 pistols and 18 rifles along with 2,000 rounds from a shop. The official said one Sajjad was arrested, who had placed weapons in the shop to smuggle it to Punjab.

