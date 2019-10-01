Alleged police highhandedness: KP lawyers observe strike

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity on Monday observed a strike across the province to protest the police officer’s highhandedness with a lawyer in Chitral district.

Like other parts of the province, the lawyers observed a strike in the provincial capital and sought action against a police officer in Booni Police, Rajab Ali. The lawyers observed the strike on the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to condemn and protest the police officer’s alleged inhuman attitude to a senior lawyer.

In a statement, the KP Bar Council alleged that the police officer had illegally taken senior lawyer Syed Burhan Shah Advocate to his office, confined him illegally and tortured him physically and mentally. The bar council recalled that the same police officer had recently misbehaved with Saghir Khan Advocate, a former president, Swabi Bar Association. In the statement, the bar council demanded a departmental inquiry against the police officers and sought punishment to him under the law. The bar council condemned, what it said was, brutal action of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police against the peaceful protesting doctors in Peshawar.

PhD thesis defended

Juma Muhammad of the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar, successfully defended his PhD thesis and was declared eligible for the award of the doctorate. The public defence was held the other day. The research was on: “Environmental Concerns of Poultry Manure Applied into Agriculture Fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Special Emphasis on Antibiotics and Heavy Metals”. Professor Dr Sardar Khan supervised the dissertation and got published two research papers from his thesis in well-reputed international journals.