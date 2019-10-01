Man City short of centre-backs ahead of Dinamo Zagreb game

LONDON: Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to continue in central defence as Manchester City host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday (today).Senior centre-backs John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) are both still sidelined, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with few other options for the Group C clash.

Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only other major absentee with Guardiola reporting no fresh injuries following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Everton. Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.