close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
October 1, 2019

Man City short of centre-backs ahead of Dinamo Zagreb game

Sports

P
Pa
October 1, 2019

LONDON: Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to continue in central defence as Manchester City host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday (today).Senior centre-backs John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) are both still sidelined, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with few other options for the Group C clash.

Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only other major absentee with Guardiola reporting no fresh injuries following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Everton. Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports