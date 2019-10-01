Man City short of centre-backs ahead of Dinamo Zagreb game

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to continue in central defence as Manchester City host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday (today).Senior centre-backs John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) are both still sidelined, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with few other options for the Group C clash.
Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only other major absentee with Guardiola reporting no fresh injuries following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Everton. Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.
LONDON: Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to continue in central defence as Manchester City host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday (today).Senior centre-backs John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) are both still sidelined, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with few other options for the Group C clash.
Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only other major absentee with Guardiola reporting no fresh injuries following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Everton. Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.