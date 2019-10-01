Kerevi eyes NRL switch after World Cup loss to Wales

TOKYO: Hard-hitting Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi has threatened to switch to rugby league after being penalised for a stray elbow in Australia’s 29-25 Rugby World Cup defeat by Wales. Wales were awarded a penalty after Kerevi caught fly-half Rhys Patchell with a forearm under the chin as he drove forward during the first half of Sunday’s blockbuster Group D clash in Tokyo.

The decision proved pivotal as it halted Australia’s momentum and led to Wales reeling off 10 unanswered points—it also left Wallabies coach Michael Cheika seething and prompted Kerevi to float the idea of switching codes.

“I’ve been playing like that for my whole career,” he said, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “That’s the first time I’ve heard that I can’t lead with my arms and bump. I love my rugby league—the way rugby is going, I might as well join the NRL next, seeing how they police it.”

Kerevi, who has signed a three-year deal to play with Suntory in Japan’s Top League from next season, likened the World Cup to basketball, told reporters: “I guess I just have to change my technique and the way I run.”

Cheika was furious about the French referee Romain Poite’s call and accused rugby’s administrators of “spooking” match officials with their crackdown on high tackles. “I just don’t know the rules anymore honestly,” he growled. “As a rugby player, a former player, I’m embarrassed.”