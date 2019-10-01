Pakistan post 306-run target for SL in 2nd ODI

KARACHI: Babar Azam’s 11th century helped Pakistan post a 306-run target for Sri Lanka to chase in the second ODI at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday.

Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened the innings for Pakistan, whereas Shehan Jayasuriya and Nuwan Pradeep shared the new ball for Sri Lanka.The duo started tentatively before Imam found the first boundary of the match in the fourth over with a picture perfect drive. Zaman followed that up with a maximum in the very next round as Pakistan were 22-0 after 5 overs.

But runs dried up a bit after that brief outburst, as Pakistan were at a solid, if unspectacular 47-0 at the end of 10 overs.Pakistan lost the first wicket in the 15th over when Imam was trapped in front of the wickets on a sharply turning delivery. Imam, who contributed 31 runs to the cause, was replaced by Babar Azam.

Zaman brought up his much-needed half-century but threw away his wicket in the 21st over. He was out for 54.Azam and Haris Sohail shared a 111-run stand for the third wicket.

While the latter was content on just rotating the strike, the former showed his complete array of strokes.Sohail (40) was run out and so was his replacement Sarfaraz (8) as Azam powered through. He was finally out in the 46th over, by which time he had scored 115 runs.

Some late hitting by Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim made sure that Pakistan finished at 305-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he was looking to post a big total on a typical National Stadium wicket that looked supportive for batting.

Iftikhar Ahmed, 29, was handed his first ODI cap after four years. He last played for Pakistan against England in 2015.

Pakistan chose to snub Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Abid Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the match.

The match could prove to be a watershed moment in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s bid to alleviate foreign teams’ concerns regarding touring the country. The opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and waterlogged outfield.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thrimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.