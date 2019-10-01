Javid insists no-deal Brexit still possible despite Benn Law

LONDON: A no-deal Brexit “may well happen” on October 31 despite a law aimed at preventing Boris Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without an agreement, Chancellor Sajid Javid said.

Javid appeared uncertain as to how the UK will leave the EU on October 31 but said he thinks he knows how the Prime Minister intends to achieve it.The Benn Act was rushed through Parliament to require the Prime Minister to seek a delay to Brexit if a deal has not been agreed by October 19, or if MPs have not agreed to leave the EU without one.

But there have been suspicions in pro-EU circles that the Prime Minister will try to avoid complying with the requirements.The Chancellor told the BBC: “Of course, every government should observe all laws at all times. We’re taking a careful look at that law. But we’re also very clear that our policy has not changed. We will leave on October 31.

“And if you are going to ask me next, how we going to do that? we’re not going to set that out right now. We’re going to focus on trying to get a deal and continue preparations for no-deal, because it may well happen. And when we get closer to October 31, we’ll set up exactly the form of our exit.”

On Radio 4’s Today programme, Javid said there could be no more “dither and delay and we will leave if we have to without a deal on October 31”. Asked if he knew how the government would get around the Benn Act, he replied: “I think I do.

“The intention of the law is clear and I do think it has absolutely made it harder for the government to get the deal that we all want to see. That said, it can still be done.

“It’s not about getting around the law... I don’t really want to discuss the detail of this law, it’s a pretty fresh new law, but we are also clear at all times we, of course, like any government, we will absolutely observe the law.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said he was not sure how much a no-deal Brexit would cost the economy in the short term. “I don’t think anyone really knows a full proper answer to that question. And I have never pretended that if you leave without a deal it won’t be challenging.”