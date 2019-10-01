Manmohan to be invited to Kartarpur ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to invite former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, the Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video message. He said a written invitation will also be extended to Singh, who has religious belief and also represents the Sikh community.

“Pakistan is making full preparations for the mega event, and the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) himself is taking interest in it,” Qureshi said, adding: “We also look forward to Sikh Yatrees (devotees) to visit Pakistan and take part in the ceremonies of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.”