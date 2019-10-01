PM pledges relief package for AJK’s quake-hit areas

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his sympathies with victim families of quake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and assured the AJK government of the federal government’s complete support in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He assured extending a complete relief package to the quake-hit areas while expressing the resolve for making all possible efforts to generate funds for the purpose.The Prime Minister expressed these views during an in-depth briefing given to him about the losses, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the recent 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 24, which badly affected parts of Mirpur, AJK, and adjoining Jhelum district.

“Kashmiris are our own people,” he said, adding: “We would do whatever we could to help them in these hard times.” Khan said he was much grieved over the tragedy during his stay in New York.

On the occasion, Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider expressed his gratitude to Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly session, saying the Premier had raised the voice of Kashmiris at the global forum.

Haider said the AJK government had learnt a lot from the 2005’s devastating quake and was making all possible efforts for the relief and rehabilitation activities, and requested for financial support for the purpose. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Kashmir) Barrister Sultan Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

The AJK chief secretary gave a briefing to Prime Minister Khan about the estimates of damages and compensations. According to a survey and initial reports, 38 people lost their lives, 844 others were injured and 60 people sustained critical injuries.

Besides, 500 cemented houses were destroyed and 6,500 partially damaged, while around 1,200 muddy housed were completely destroyed and 500 such houses suffered partial damage. Furthermore, over 80 cattle were killed and 50 vehicles were damaged. Initial compensation was estimated at Rs 631 million.

The most affected areas of the AJK included Mirpur, Jatlaan, Nogaraan and Bhimber district with 0.1 million population.As per estimates, severe damage was incurred to road sector (Rs 1,443 million), electricity (Rs 40 million), agriculture and livestock (Rs 53 million), health (Rs 70 million) and education (Rs 103 million). Total initial estimate of damages stood at Rs 2,716 million including local government (Rs 57 million), physical planning and housing (Rs 750 million) and prisons (Rs 200 million). The damages to Upper Jhelum Canal will be worked out by the Punjab government.

Later, Prime Minister Khan visited the District Headquarters Hospital to enquire after those injured in the earthquake-related incidents. He also took an aerial view of the quake-hit areas to examine the magnitude of the damages and losses.