London edition: Munir replaces Maleeha as Pak envoy to UN

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York in place of Dr Maleeha Lodhi.

Akram has already served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2002-2008 after serving on the similar position to the UN in Geneva from 1995 to 2002.

The reshuffle comes soon after the return of Prime Minister Khan from his week-long visit to New York where he addressed the UN General Assembly and strongly highlighted the Kashmir issue and exposed Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir, which has been under incessant curfew for the past almost two months.

In other transfers and postings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, presently serving as Director General (UN) at the MoFA, had been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary (AIT), has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary.Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to Pyongyang, has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan in Toronto, has been posted as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Dhaka, Bangladesh.Ahsan KK Wagan, currently serving as Charge d’ Affaires in Niamey, Niger, has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto, while Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, a MoFA statement said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan had taken a decision regarding a major reshuffle in the cabinet, with former finance minister Asad Umar likely to take charge of the petroleum ministry, sources told Geo News.Around eight to 10 ministers were expected to be a part of the reshuffle, the sources added.