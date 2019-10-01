China promises more scholarships for Pak students

ISLAMABAD: Through a major scholarship programme, all top universities and institutions in China will be open to talented Pakistani students, while the Chinese government will provide 100 smart classrooms and seven agricultural research centers to various universities of Pakistan.

This was disclosed by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing during a five-day training workshop heldby the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) and Department of Earth Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University, on “Resource & Environment Scientific Data Sharing and Disaster Risk Reduction Knowledge” here on Monday.

The training programme is aimed at providing technical training support for the establishment of a data-sharing network serving the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It will also provide software’s, standards services, resource construction, and other technical training.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chinese ambassador said during the tenure of the current government of Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has moved to a new stage of broadening the cooperation.

He said areas like industry, agricultural and social sector especially education have been included and emphasised in the CPEC Project.

“China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) at QAU is a pioneer in the area of educational cooperation. It is solidly funded and well-planned projects by both governments. The Chinese government, embassy, relevant ministries and Chinese Academy of Science would be a strong partner in the project,” he said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said that it’s a historic day for Quaid-i-Azam University, as we have inaugurated and formally started the activities of the mega project, China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

He said its Rs8.4 billion worth project mainly funded by the Chinese Government.The VC highlighted the need for the cultural joint research centre between the two countries, to which the ambassador of China agreed. He thanked the Chinese Government, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the efforts to materialize the project.Earlier Prof. Hong Tianhua, Director, CPJRC briefed the audience regarding the Project and aim of the Workshop.